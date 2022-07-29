Moneysupermarket.com Group (LON:MONY) Earns Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group (LON:MONY – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a GBX 275 ($3.31) price objective on the stock.

MONY has been the subject of several other reports. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays increased their price objective on Moneysupermarket.com Group from GBX 220 ($2.65) to GBX 230 ($2.77) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Moneysupermarket.com Group from GBX 210 ($2.53) to GBX 230 ($2.77) and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 265.83 ($3.20).

Moneysupermarket.com Group Stock Performance

Shares of LON MONY opened at GBX 209.40 ($2.52) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 183.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 187.83. Moneysupermarket.com Group has a one year low of GBX 162.30 ($1.96) and a one year high of GBX 262 ($3.16). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,903.64.

Moneysupermarket.com Group Cuts Dividend

About Moneysupermarket.com Group

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 28th will be issued a GBX 3.10 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. Moneysupermarket.com Group’s dividend payout ratio is 106.45%.

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides price comparison website in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Insurance, Money, Home Services, Travel and Cashback segments. It offers online and app-based tools to save money on their household bills across insurance, money, and home service channels under the MoneySuperMarket brand; and compares travel deals, including holidays, car hire, flights, and hotels under the TravelSupermarket brand.

