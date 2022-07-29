Morgan Stanley Lowers Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Price Target to $140.00

Posted by on Jul 29th, 2022

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOTGet Rating) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $170.00 to $140.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SPOT. Barclays decreased their price target on Spotify Technology from $280.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Spotify Technology in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a neutral rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Spotify Technology from $150.00 to $133.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Raymond James raised Spotify Technology from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Spotify Technology from $210.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Spotify Technology has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $186.67.

Spotify Technology Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SPOT opened at $114.59 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -161.39 and a beta of 1.79. Spotify Technology has a 1-year low of $89.03 and a 1-year high of $305.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $105.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.03.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOTGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.17). Spotify Technology had a net margin of 0.68% and a return on equity of 3.02%. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.23) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Spotify Technology will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Spotify Technology in the 1st quarter worth $321,888,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Spotify Technology by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 23,228,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,507,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091,672 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $235,825,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Spotify Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $169,101,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,580,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,819,000 after acquiring an additional 665,199 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.36% of the company’s stock.

Spotify Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through Premium and Ad-Supported segments. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

Read More

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT)

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.