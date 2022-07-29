Morgan Stanley Lowers Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Price Target to $140.00

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $170.00 to $140.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SPOT. Barclays decreased their price target on Spotify Technology from $280.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Spotify Technology in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a neutral rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Spotify Technology from $150.00 to $133.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Raymond James raised Spotify Technology from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Spotify Technology from $210.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Spotify Technology has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $186.67.

Shares of NYSE SPOT opened at $114.59 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -161.39 and a beta of 1.79. Spotify Technology has a 1-year low of $89.03 and a 1-year high of $305.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $105.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.03.

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.17). Spotify Technology had a net margin of 0.68% and a return on equity of 3.02%. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.23) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Spotify Technology will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Spotify Technology in the 1st quarter worth $321,888,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Spotify Technology by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 23,228,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,507,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091,672 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $235,825,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Spotify Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $169,101,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,580,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,819,000 after acquiring an additional 665,199 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.36% of the company’s stock.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through Premium and Ad-Supported segments. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

