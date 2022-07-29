Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Stock Holdings Reduced by Gryphon Financial Partners LLC

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lowered its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 389 shares during the quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 99,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,795,000 after acquiring an additional 14,740 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Morgan Stanley by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,719,000 after buying an additional 2,170 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter valued at $43,258,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 13,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simmons Bank boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 5,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on MS shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Morgan Stanley from $91.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.75.

In other Morgan Stanley news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $79.30 per share, with a total value of $1,982,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 179,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,230,305.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MS stock opened at $82.95 on Friday. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $72.05 and a 1 year high of $109.73. The company has a market cap of $145.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.21, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $79.35 and a 200 day moving average of $87.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.32). Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 22.76% and a return on equity of 14.21%. The firm had revenue of $13.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 6.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be issued a $0.775 dividend. This is an increase from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is currently 37.84%.

Morgan Stanley declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, June 27th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 14.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

