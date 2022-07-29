Mueller Water Products, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:MWA)

Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.058 per share by the industrial products company on Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th.

Mueller Water Products has a dividend payout ratio of 31.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Mueller Water Products to earn $0.74 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.23 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.1%.

Get Mueller Water Products alerts:

Mueller Water Products Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of MWA stock opened at $12.87 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.88 and a 200-day moving average of $12.36. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.81, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.26. Mueller Water Products has a 12-month low of $10.88 and a 12-month high of $17.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Mueller Water Products ( NYSE:MWA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.15. The company had revenue of $310.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.50 million. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 13.59%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mueller Water Products will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

MWA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of Mueller Water Products in a report on Friday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Mueller Water Products from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Mueller Water Products from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Mueller Water Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.75.

Insider Transactions at Mueller Water Products

In other news, EVP Steven S. Heinrichs sold 17,000 shares of Mueller Water Products stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.54, for a total transaction of $196,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $638,346.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Steven S. Heinrichs sold 17,000 shares of Mueller Water Products stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.54, for a total value of $196,180.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $638,346.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Todd P. Helms sold 3,875 shares of Mueller Water Products stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.63, for a total transaction of $45,066.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $274,351.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,875 shares of company stock valued at $324,826. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mueller Water Products

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MWA. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mueller Water Products during the first quarter valued at about $745,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Mueller Water Products during the first quarter worth about $573,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Mueller Water Products during the first quarter worth about $278,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 21.0% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,984,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,476,000 after buying an additional 690,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 3.0% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 61,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $789,000 after buying an additional 1,774 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Water Products Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mueller Water Products Inc manufactures and markets products and services used in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in North America and internationally. Its products and services are used by municipalities, and the residential and non-residential construction industries. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mueller Water Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mueller Water Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.