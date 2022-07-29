My DeFi Pet Price Tops $0.12 on Major Exchanges (DPET)

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 29th. Over the last seven days, My DeFi Pet has traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar. One My DeFi Pet coin can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000485 BTC on major exchanges. My DeFi Pet has a market capitalization of $1.89 million and approximately $624,880.00 worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $205.49 or 0.00852566 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004150 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002212 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001538 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00015647 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001684 BTC.
My DeFi Pet Coin Profile
My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,166,786 coins. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @MyDeFiPet.
My DeFi Pet Coin Trading
