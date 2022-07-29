My DeFi Pet Price Tops $0.12 on Major Exchanges (DPET)

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 29th. Over the last seven days, My DeFi Pet has traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar. One My DeFi Pet coin can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000485 BTC on major exchanges. My DeFi Pet has a market capitalization of $1.89 million and approximately $624,880.00 worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get My DeFi Pet alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $205.49 or 0.00852566 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004150 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002212 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001538 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00015647 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001684 BTC.

My DeFi Pet Coin Profile

My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,166,786 coins. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @MyDeFiPet.

My DeFi Pet Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as My DeFi Pet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire My DeFi Pet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy My DeFi Pet using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for My DeFi Pet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for My DeFi Pet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.