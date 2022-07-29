National Bank of Canada FI Buys 1,119,538 Shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI)

National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Get Rating) (TSE:RCI.B) by 79.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,531,602 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,119,538 shares during the quarter. Rogers Communications makes up approximately 0.4% of National Bank of Canada FI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Rogers Communications were worth $143,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd grew its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 53.7% in the fourth quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 764 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rogers Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,544 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Rogers Communications in the first quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rogers Communications in the first quarter valued at about $237,000. 41.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE RCI traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 356,975. Rogers Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.19 and a 52 week high of $64.55. The company has a market capitalization of $23.04 billion, a PE ratio of 18.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.44.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a $0.3884 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.71%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$83.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rogers Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$75.00 to C$73.00 in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$87.00 to C$89.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$90.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.11.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 11.3 million subscribers.

