National Bank of Canada FI Has $68.96 Million Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 545.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,108,997 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 937,068 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI owned 0.09% of TJX Companies worth $68,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 413.3% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 385 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new stake in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

TJX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on TJX Companies from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Gordon Haskett lowered TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered TJX Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on TJX Companies from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on TJX Companies from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TJX Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.84.

Shares of TJX Companies stock traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $60.56. 93,987 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,147,560. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.78. The stock has a market cap of $70.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.25, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.91. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.69 and a 12 month high of $77.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.25.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.08. TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 61.28%. The firm had revenue of $11.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.91%.

In other news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 35,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.04, for a total transaction of $2,186,880.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 160,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,821,274.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 35,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.04, for a total value of $2,186,880.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 160,899 shares in the company, valued at $9,821,274.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard Sherr sold 46,997 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.25, for a total value of $2,925,563.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,481,905.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 112,824 shares of company stock worth $6,973,343. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

