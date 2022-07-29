National Bank of Canada FI Raises Stock Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 235.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 265,780 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 186,496 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Danaher were worth $76,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DHR. DDD Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Danaher by 4.1% in the first quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 1,334 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its position in Danaher by 1.4% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 164,024 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $48,113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,309 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Danaher during the first quarter worth about $218,000. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Danaher by 3.0% during the first quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 58,877 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $14,632,000 after acquiring an additional 1,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Danaher by 1.9% during the first quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 4,610 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,352,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on DHR. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Danaher from $290.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Danaher from $301.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “maintains” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Danaher from $320.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Danaher from $297.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Danaher from $345.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Danaher currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $329.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

Danaher Price Performance

In other news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.13, for a total transaction of $3,253,560.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,398 shares in the company, valued at $20,171,529.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Danaher news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.13, for a total value of $3,253,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,171,529.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.84, for a total transaction of $1,069,619.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,317,571.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DHR stock traded up $3.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $292.22. 35,045 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,794,726. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $233.71 and a 12 month high of $333.96. The company has a market cap of $212.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.04, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $257.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $268.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.41. Danaher had a net margin of 20.61% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The company had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.46 EPS. Danaher’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 10.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 11.78%.

Danaher Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.