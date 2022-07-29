Needham & Company LLC Boosts Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) Price Target to $200.00

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Needham & Company LLC from $193.00 to $200.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CDNS. Bank of America upgraded Cadence Design Systems from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $211.00 to $203.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $189.30.

CDNS stock opened at $183.62 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $154.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.49. The company has a market cap of $50.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.09. Cadence Design Systems has a twelve month low of $132.32 and a twelve month high of $192.70.

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The software maker reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.12. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 32.06% and a net margin of 23.61%. The firm had revenue of $858.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $835.01 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 35,217 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.82, for a total value of $5,593,163.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 189,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,078,443.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 35,217 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.82, for a total value of $5,593,163.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 189,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,078,443.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Young Sohn sold 16,275 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $2,441,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,455,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 414,534 shares of company stock valued at $63,724,140 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,078 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Cadence Design Systems by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,046 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Cadence Design Systems by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 756,052 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $120,486,000 after acquiring an additional 49,969 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in Cadence Design Systems by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,356 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its position in Cadence Design Systems by 44.2% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,671 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.07% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

