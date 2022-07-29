New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYCB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.17 on August 18th

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 27th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th.

New York Community Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 55.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect New York Community Bancorp to earn $1.31 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 51.9%.

New York Community Bancorp Stock Up 4.5 %

Shares of NYCB stock opened at $10.60 on Friday. New York Community Bancorp has a 12 month low of $8.50 and a 12 month high of $14.33. The stock has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.40.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

New York Community Bancorp ( NYSE:NYCB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 34.51% and a return on equity of 9.80%. The business had revenue of $377.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $353.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that New York Community Bancorp will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NYCB. Stephens cut shares of New York Community Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of New York Community Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at New York Community Bancorp

In other news, Director Ronald A. Rosenfeld bought 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.72 per share, for a total transaction of $480,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $411,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On New York Community Bancorp

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NYCB. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 60,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 1,587 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 58.3% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 4,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 259,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,784,000 after buying an additional 5,816 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 231,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,478,000 after buying an additional 6,566 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 103.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 13,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 7,064 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.01% of the company’s stock.

About New York Community Bancorp

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

