New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 20,446 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 962,576 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,446 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.19% of American Electric Power worth $96,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Architects Inc boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 3,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 7,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 4,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 6,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 1st quarter worth about $209,000. Institutional investors own 73.26% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of AEP stock opened at $97.62 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $96.22 and a 200-day moving average of $95.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.22 and a 12-month high of $104.81. The firm has a market cap of $50.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.67, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.36.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.01. American Electric Power had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. American Electric Power’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is 59.66%.

Insider Activity at American Electric Power

In related news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 2,890 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.47, for a total value of $287,468.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,133,460.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other American Electric Power news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 2,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.47, for a total value of $287,468.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,133,460.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Greg B. Hall sold 759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.15, for a total transaction of $76,013.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $390,885.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,296 shares of company stock worth $2,140,463. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AEP. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $94.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $113.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.67.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Further Reading

