Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Shares Sold by Skylands Capital LLC

Skylands Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 9,200 shares during the period. Skylands Capital LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $4,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NEM. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 133.7% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 78.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Newmont alerts:

Newmont Price Performance

Newmont stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.46. 242,295 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,833,283. The company has a market capitalization of $36.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.27 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.59. Newmont Co. has a 1 year low of $44.00 and a 1 year high of $86.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.82.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 6.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is presently 222.22%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Newmont news, CFO Nancy Buese sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total value of $615,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,431,095. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.43, for a total transaction of $653,730.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,805,349.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Nancy Buese sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total value of $615,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,530 shares in the company, valued at $2,431,095. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 56,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,657,300. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NEM. National Bankshares decreased their price target on Newmont from $119.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Newmont from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Fundamental Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $79.52 price target on shares of Newmont in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Newmont in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Newmont currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.30.

Newmont Profile

(Get Rating)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.