Next Level Private LLC Acquires New Shares in Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR)

Next Level Private LLC acquired a new stake in Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 32,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,280,000. Maxar Technologies accounts for approximately 1.0% of Next Level Private LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners increased its stake in Maxar Technologies by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,982,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,071,000 after purchasing an additional 32,322 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Maxar Technologies by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,197,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,880,000 after purchasing an additional 484,325 shares in the last quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. increased its stake in Maxar Technologies by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 1,955,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,151,000 after purchasing an additional 215,437 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its stake in Maxar Technologies by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,832,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,297,000 after purchasing an additional 56,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Maxar Technologies by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,243,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,714,000 after purchasing an additional 113,092 shares in the last quarter. 74.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on MAXR. TD Securities increased their target price on Maxar Technologies from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Maxar Technologies to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Bank of America cut Maxar Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $36.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Maxar Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Maxar Technologies from $47.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.93.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Maxar Technologies Stock Performance

In other Maxar Technologies news, SVP Elizabeth Andora sold 4,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.24, for a total value of $146,966.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,367 shares in the company, valued at $1,281,178.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 2.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MAXR stock opened at $26.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.19. Maxar Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.92 and a 52 week high of $40.48. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.36, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.32.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $405.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $416.49 million. Maxar Technologies had a return on equity of 5.39% and a net margin of 6.90%. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.30) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Maxar Technologies Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

Maxar Technologies Profile

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery and other geospatial data sourced from its advanced satellite constellation and third-party providers to public sector and enterprise customers, as well as a provides advanced geospatial information, applications, and analytic services for national security and commercial solutions.

Featured Articles

