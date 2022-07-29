NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Cut to Neutral at Seaport Res Ptn

Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for NextEra Energy’s FY2022 earnings at $2.86 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.10 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.35 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.64 EPS.
A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim restated a buy rating and set a $91.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. KeyCorp lowered their target price on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. TheStreet upgraded NextEra Energy from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $88.33.
NextEra Energy Price Performance
Shares of NYSE NEE opened at $84.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.53. NextEra Energy has a fifty-two week low of $67.22 and a fifty-two week high of $93.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.08 billion, a PE ratio of 64.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.99.
NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 129.77%.
Insider Activity
In other NextEra Energy news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian purchased 10,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $70.19 per share, with a total value of $701,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $350,950. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian acquired 10,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $70.19 per share, with a total value of $701,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $350,950. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum acquired 12,909 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $78.33 per share, with a total value of $1,011,161.97. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 132,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,409,587.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On NextEra Energy
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $763,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.5% in the first quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 26,410 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.4% in the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 5,571 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. McDonald Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.5% in the second quarter. McDonald Partners LLC now owns 25,957 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Market Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.9% in the first quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC now owns 15,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NextEra Energy Company Profile
NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.
Further Reading
