NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Cut to Neutral at Seaport Res Ptn

Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for NextEra Energy’s FY2022 earnings at $2.86 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.10 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.35 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.64 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim restated a buy rating and set a $91.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. KeyCorp lowered their target price on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. TheStreet upgraded NextEra Energy from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $88.33.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

NextEra Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NEE opened at $84.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.53. NextEra Energy has a fifty-two week low of $67.22 and a fifty-two week high of $93.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.08 billion, a PE ratio of 64.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.99.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 14.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 129.77%.

Insider Activity

In other NextEra Energy news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian purchased 10,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $70.19 per share, with a total value of $701,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $350,950. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian acquired 10,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $70.19 per share, with a total value of $701,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $350,950. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum acquired 12,909 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $78.33 per share, with a total value of $1,011,161.97. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 132,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,409,587.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NextEra Energy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $763,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.5% in the first quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 26,410 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.4% in the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 5,571 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. McDonald Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.5% in the second quarter. McDonald Partners LLC now owns 25,957 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Market Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.9% in the first quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC now owns 15,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.