Nichols plc (NICL) to Issue Dividend of GBX 12.40 on September 9th

Nichols plc (LON:NICL – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, July 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 12.40 ($0.15) per share on Friday, September 9th. This represents a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Nichols Stock Down 1.2 %

NICL stock opened at GBX 1,235 ($14.88) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.77. Nichols has a 1-year low of GBX 1,075 ($12.95) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,590 ($19.16). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,227.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,323.54. The firm has a market cap of £450.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Andrew Milne acquired 1,688 shares of Nichols stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,184 ($14.27) per share, with a total value of £19,985.92 ($24,079.42). In other Nichols news, insider Andrew Milne purchased 1,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,184 ($14.27) per share, for a total transaction of £19,985.92 ($24,079.42). Also, insider David Rattigan purchased 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,272 ($15.33) per share, for a total transaction of £1,908 ($2,298.80).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Nichols

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,325 ($15.96) price target on shares of Nichols in a report on Wednesday, April 27th.

(Get Rating)

Nichols plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies soft drinks to the retail, wholesale, catering, licensed, and leisure industries in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Still and Carbonate. It offers still, cordial, carbonated, post-mix, and frozen drinks categories under the Vimto, Feel Good, Levi Roots, Starslush, ICEE, Slurp, FRYST, DOUWE EGBERTS, and Sunkist brands.

Featured Articles

