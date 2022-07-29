Noesis Capital Mangement Corp Acquires 3,761 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp grew its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 106,241 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,761 shares during the quarter. Medtronic accounts for about 2.8% of Noesis Capital Mangement Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $11,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 107,903,362 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $11,162,603,000 after acquiring an additional 4,883,180 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,974,329 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,033,399,000 after buying an additional 1,591,381 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 45,408,187 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,697,477,000 after buying an additional 217,800 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 25,370,323 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,624,558,000 after buying an additional 1,196,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,494,541 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,320,796,000 after buying an additional 321,333 shares in the last quarter. 80.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MDT. Atlantic Securities downgraded Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Wolfe Research began coverage on Medtronic in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Medtronic from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Medtronic from $116.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Medtronic to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.13.

Medtronic Price Performance

Medtronic stock traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $92.71. 53,796 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,181,622. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.50. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $86.70 and a 12 month high of $135.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of $124.37 billion, a PE ratio of 25.06, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.77.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.04). Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 15.90%. The company had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. Medtronic’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th were paid a $0.68 dividend. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.92%.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

