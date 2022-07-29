Noesis Capital Mangement Corp Has $13.24 Million Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp lowered its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,749 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,481 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service accounts for about 3.2% of Noesis Capital Mangement Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $13,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in United Parcel Service by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 18,178 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,896,000 after purchasing an additional 3,863 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 103.3% in the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 610 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 1,407 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at $72,999,000. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 55,940 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,990,000 after buying an additional 933 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.85% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

NYSE UPS traded up $3.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $191.64. 30,559 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,344,161. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $180.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $194.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.37, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $165.34 and a fifty-two week high of $233.72.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $24.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.59 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 82.94% and a net margin of 10.90%. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 49.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on United Parcel Service in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $225.00 to $220.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research cut United Parcel Service from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $226.00 to $221.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $240.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $215.64.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

(Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.