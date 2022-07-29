Noesis Capital Mangement Corp Has $2.03 Million Position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp lowered its stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,340 shares during the quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $2,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000.

Get iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF alerts:

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of PFF stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $34.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,772,078. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.91. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.92 and a fifty-two week high of $39.64.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were issued a $0.133 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st.

(Get Rating)

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.