Noesis Capital Mangement Corp Has $777,000 Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp cut its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 36.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,471 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,356 shares during the quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Financial Avengers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 115.8% during the fourth quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 89.4% during the fourth quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 72.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Merck & Co., Inc. Price Performance

Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded down $1.02 on Friday, reaching $88.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 233,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,879,853. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $224.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.09, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $90.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.11. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.89 and a twelve month high of $95.72.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $14.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.85 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 47.86% and a net margin of 26.27%. The business’s revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.37%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen boosted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $76.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “maintains” rating and set a $92.00 price objective (up from $88.00) on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.67.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

(Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.