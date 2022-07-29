Noesis Capital Mangement Corp Lowers Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp decreased its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 129,698 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 3,822 shares during the quarter. NIKE comprises approximately 4.2% of Noesis Capital Mangement Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp’s holdings in NIKE were worth $17,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter worth $1,894,686,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,598,375 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $9,433,251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969,270 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,307,214 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,551,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944,401 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,852,183 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,475,513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274,615 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in NIKE by 476.2% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,424,313 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $191,656,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177,113 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NKE traded up $0.65 on Friday, hitting $112.88. 58,715 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,278,417. The company has a market capitalization of $177.65 billion, a PE ratio of 29.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.94. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $99.53 and a one year high of $179.10.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $12.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.10 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, June 27th that permits the company to buyback $18.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the footwear maker to buy up to 11% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th were issued a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.45%.

In related news, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total value of $1,713,023.83. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 73,795 shares in the company, valued at $8,900,414.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total transaction of $998,216.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,700,732.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,203 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total transaction of $1,713,023.83. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 73,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,900,414.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 72,735 shares of company stock worth $7,944,215. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research note on Tuesday. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $130.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $155.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of NIKE from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.08.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

