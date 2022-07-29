Noesis Capital Mangement Corp Raises Position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp increased its holdings in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) by 20.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,297 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,083 shares during the quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp’s holdings in SEA were worth $5,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of SEA in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of SEA in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SEA in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SEA in the fourth quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SEA in the first quarter valued at about $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.71% of the company’s stock.

Get SEA alerts:

SEA Stock Performance

SE stock traded up $1.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $78.32. 41,944 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,356,091. Sea Limited has a 52-week low of $54.06 and a 52-week high of $372.70. The stock has a market cap of $43.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.96 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $75.59 and its 200 day moving average is $104.28.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SEA ( NYSE:SE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by $0.02. SEA had a negative net margin of 19.85% and a negative return on equity of 35.06%. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.82) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 64.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sea Limited will post -4.61 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SE. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of SEA from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Daiwa Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of SEA from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday. CICC Research began coverage on shares of SEA in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of SEA in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of SEA from $156.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $197.94.

About SEA

(Get Rating)

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, including livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.