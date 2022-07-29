Noesis Capital Mangement Corp Sells 65 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp lessened its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 37,502 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65 shares during the period. Cummins accounts for approximately 1.9% of Noesis Capital Mangement Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp’s holdings in Cummins were worth $7,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new stake in Cummins in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cummins during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cummins during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cummins during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cummins during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Stock Performance

NYSE:CMI traded up $2.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $217.52. 3,705 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,102,270. Cummins Inc. has a one year low of $184.27 and a one year high of $247.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.69 billion, a PE ratio of 16.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $200.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $206.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Cummins Increases Dividend

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.55 by $0.49. Cummins had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 23.19%. The business had revenue of $6.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.04 earnings per share. Cummins’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 17.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a $1.57 dividend. This is a positive change from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cummins

In related news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 4,750 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $973,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,351,340. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 4,750 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $973,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,351,340. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Franklin R. Changdiaz sold 1,560 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.62, for a total transaction of $311,407.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,842 shares in the company, valued at $966,560.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,310 shares of company stock valued at $2,306,857 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CMI. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Cummins from $281.00 to $267.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Cummins from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $238.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Cummins from $205.00 to $187.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Cummins from $281.00 to $267.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $233.90.

Cummins Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

