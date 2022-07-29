Noesis Capital Mangement Corp Sells 74 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp lowered its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 17.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 358 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 74 shares during the period. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.52% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities analysts have commented on COST shares. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $520.00 to $678.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $590.00 to $510.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $605.00 to $610.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $503.00 to $543.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $571.72.
Shares of COST traded up $2.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $538.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,291,506. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $406.51 and a one year high of $612.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $480.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $513.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $238.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.66.
Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $52.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.49 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 2.60%. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.75 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.07%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.35%.
Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.
