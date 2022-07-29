Non-Fungible Yearn (NFY) Market Capitalization Hits $81,545.93

Non-Fungible Yearn (NFY) traded up 6.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 29th. Over the last seven days, Non-Fungible Yearn has traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Non-Fungible Yearn coin can now be bought for approximately $0.87 or 0.00003604 BTC on major exchanges. Non-Fungible Yearn has a total market cap of $81,545.93 and $7.00 worth of Non-Fungible Yearn was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Non-Fungible Yearn alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24,091.81 or 0.99895837 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004142 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00005042 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00003955 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004146 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002120 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.89 or 0.00128077 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.91 or 0.00032785 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004157 BTC.

Non-Fungible Yearn Profile

NFY is a coin. Its launch date was October 9th, 2020. Non-Fungible Yearn’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 93,830 coins. The official website for Non-Fungible Yearn is nfy.finance. Non-Fungible Yearn’s official Twitter account is @NFYFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Non-Fungible Yearn Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Non-Fungible Yearn is a DeFi platform that aims to utilize the full potential of Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) in the DeFi sector. The platform will allow users to stake their various cryptocurrency holdings in multiple different pools to earn a governance token – NFY. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Non-Fungible Yearn directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Non-Fungible Yearn should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Non-Fungible Yearn using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Non-Fungible Yearn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Non-Fungible Yearn and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.