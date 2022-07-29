NorthRock Partners LLC Acquires 252 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,294 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 169.6% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 62 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Core Alternative Capital raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 67.5% in the fourth quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 67 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 106.1% in the fourth quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 68 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE traded up $0.94 during trading on Friday, reaching $404.44. The company had a trading volume of 3,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,469,689. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.28 billion, a PE ratio of 39.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $391.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $432.00. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $338.00 and a twelve month high of $699.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.05. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.70% and a net margin of 29.29%. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 10.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on ADBE. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Adobe from $525.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Adobe from $545.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Cowen dropped their price target on Adobe from $550.00 to $520.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Adobe in a research note on Friday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $489.31.

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total value of $1,066,995.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,268,108.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total value of $1,066,995.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,268,108.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $317,600.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 23,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,595,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,637 shares of company stock valued at $1,438,682. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

