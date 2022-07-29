NorthRock Partners LLC Acquires 455 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

NorthRock Partners LLC raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,184 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 67.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP James P. Murphy sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total transaction of $1,160,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 37,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,506,720. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP James P. Murphy sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total transaction of $1,160,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 37,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,506,720. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter bought 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $470.74 per share, for a total transaction of $400,129.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 11,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,317,008.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,300 shares of company stock valued at $2,609,904 over the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Costco Wholesale Trading Down 0.2 %

COST stock opened at $535.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $237.13 billion, a PE ratio of 42.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.66. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $406.51 and a one year high of $612.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $480.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $513.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $52.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.49 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The business’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.75 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 28.35%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

COST has been the subject of several analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $615.00 to $590.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $520.00 to $678.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $650.00 to $610.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $571.72.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

See Also

