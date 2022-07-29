NorthRock Partners LLC Decreases Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

NorthRock Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 18.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,143 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,122 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Cassaday & Co Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 67.9% in the fourth quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $64.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,546,566. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $59.54 and a 1 year high of $82.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $64.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.90.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

