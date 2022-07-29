NorthRock Partners LLC Has $1.62 Million Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

NorthRock Partners LLC grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,738 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,718 shares during the quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Avengers Inc. increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 115.8% in the 4th quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 89.4% in the 4th quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MRK opened at $89.94 on Friday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.89 and a fifty-two week high of $95.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.09, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $90.95 and a 200-day moving average of $85.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.18. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 26.27% and a return on equity of 47.86%. The business had revenue of $14.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.85 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.37%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $76.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.44.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

