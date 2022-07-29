NorthRock Partners LLC Has $4.07 Million Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 30.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,472 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 3,832 shares during the quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $4,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,891 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $969,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,571 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $883,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,610,000. Inverness Counsel LLC NY boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 66,645 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $16,480,000 after acquiring an additional 3,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 5,410 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MCD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $289.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $295.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $282.77.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

Shares of MCD stock opened at $263.23 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $247.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $247.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.55. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $217.68 and a 52-week high of $271.15.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.08. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 131.20% and a net margin of 29.93%. The firm had revenue of $5.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.77 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.29%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total value of $1,468,463.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,040,446.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About McDonald’s

(Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.