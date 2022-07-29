NorthRock Partners LLC Has $5.82 Million Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

NorthRock Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,010 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up about 0.5% of NorthRock Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $5,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VIG. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $524,811,000. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 219.8% in the 4th quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 776,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,367,000 after buying an additional 533,829 shares in the last quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $81,987,000. Retirement Planning Group boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 81.8% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Planning Group now owns 644,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,542,000 after buying an additional 290,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $37,867,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of VIG stock opened at $151.99 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.77. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $137.50 and a one year high of $172.87.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

