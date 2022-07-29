NorthRock Partners LLC Has $8.21 Million Holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

NorthRock Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,878 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial makes up about 0.7% of NorthRock Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $8,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.6% during the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 1,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. lifted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 4.7% in the first quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keel Point LLC lifted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 1,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 82.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AMP opened at $261.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $249.18 and a 200-day moving average of $277.61. The company has a market cap of $28.72 billion, a PE ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 1.51. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $219.99 and a one year high of $332.37.

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.82 by ($0.01). Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 23.49% and a return on equity of 50.99%. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 24.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.01%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AMP. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $325.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $231.00 to $220.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $311.78.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

