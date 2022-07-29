NorthRock Partners LLC Sells 4,717 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

NorthRock Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 52.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,204 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,717 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avondale Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 58.3% in the first quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 22.1% in the first quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares during the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 3,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded up $1.75 on Friday, hitting $248.78. The company had a trading volume of 4,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,355,312. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $213.19 and a 1 year high of $328.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $232.50 and a 200-day moving average of $258.86.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

