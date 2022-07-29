NorthRock Partners LLC Trims Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

NorthRock Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 19.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,037,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 253,558 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises 6.2% of NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. NorthRock Partners LLC owned about 0.47% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $68,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Rinkey Investments purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $58.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $54.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.90. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $50.01 and a twelve month high of $73.64.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

