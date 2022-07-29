Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Shares Sold by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,410 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,374 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Nucor were worth $12,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bailard Inc. grew its position in Nucor by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 26,694 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,968,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in Nucor by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 43,770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,506,000 after acquiring an additional 5,820 shares in the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Nucor in the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. Zacks Investment Management grew its position in Nucor by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 26,310 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,004,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC acquired a new position in Nucor in the 1st quarter valued at about $235,000. 77.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nucor alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Nucor

In other Nucor news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 3,407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.17, for a total value of $416,233.19. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 64,087 shares in the company, valued at $7,829,508.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 3,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.17, for a total transaction of $416,233.19. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 64,087 shares in the company, valued at $7,829,508.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 48,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.61, for a total value of $5,491,764.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 135,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,293,451.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Nucor Price Performance

NUE stock opened at $130.40 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $118.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.62. The stock has a market cap of $34.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.30. Nucor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $88.50 and a fifty-two week high of $187.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The basic materials company reported $9.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.01 by $0.66. Nucor had a return on equity of 57.78% and a net margin of 21.03%. The firm had revenue of $11.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 30.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nucor Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on NUE. UBS Group set a $120.00 target price on Nucor in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Argus boosted their price objective on Nucor from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Nucor from $148.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Nucor from $168.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Nucor from $146.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nucor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.18.

About Nucor

(Get Rating)

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.