OKB Trading 19.8% Higher This Week (OKB)

OKB (OKB) traded 6.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 29th. OKB has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion and approximately $32.01 million worth of OKB was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, OKB has traded up 19.8% against the U.S. dollar. One OKB coin can currently be purchased for approximately $18.03 or 0.00076580 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23,559.86 or 1.00048173 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004243 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00005249 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004244 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003930 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002171 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.08 or 0.00127757 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.55 or 0.00032058 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004245 BTC.

About OKB

OKB is a coin. Its genesis date was January 30th, 2018. OKB’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for OKB is /r/okex. The official website for OKB is www.okex.com. OKB’s official Twitter account is @OKEx and its Facebook page is accessible here.

OKB Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Okex is a leading digital market exchange that has issued a token to celebrate the Chinese new year and to thank customers for their support. Through the issued token, Okex aims to develop a sharing community that allows all the participants to contribute to the improvement of the Okex platform. OKB token is an Ethereum-based utility token (ERC 20) used to settle trading fees, participate in token-listing polls, deposits of verified merchants and rewards. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OKB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OKB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

