OmniStar Financial Group Inc. Acquires 2,358 Shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

OmniStar Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,478 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,358 shares during the period. OmniStar Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF were worth $679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Professional Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 312.8% in the first quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,511 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 75.1% in the first quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after buying an additional 18,426 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 1,000.0% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 880,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,429,000 after buying an additional 800,000 shares during the period. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 7.6% in the first quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 58,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after buying an additional 4,141 shares during the period. Finally, Roosevelt Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 19,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 923 shares during the period.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of FALN stock opened at $25.64 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.26 and a 200-day moving average of $26.78. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $24.23 and a 1-year high of $30.44.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.097 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%.

