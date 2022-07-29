OmniStar Financial Group Inc. Has $775,000 Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

OmniStar Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,837 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $775,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NVS. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Novartis by 10.9% during the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its holdings in Novartis by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 972 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Novartis by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Novartis by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP increased its stake in shares of Novartis by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 7,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NVS. Wolfe Research downgraded Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Novartis from CHF 85 to CHF 88 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Novartis from CHF 90 to CHF 94 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Novartis from CHF 85 to CHF 88 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Novartis from CHF 80 to CHF 81 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.33.

Shares of NVS stock opened at $86.18 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.81. Novartis AG has a 52 week low of $79.09 and a 52 week high of $95.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $190.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.53, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.53.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.04. Novartis had a net margin of 44.31% and a return on equity of 21.88%. The business had revenue of $12.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

