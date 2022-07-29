OmniStar Financial Group Inc. Has $879,000 Stock Holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

OmniStar Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 17.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,299 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,876 shares during the period. OmniStar Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $879,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UL. GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Unilever during the fourth quarter worth approximately $391,267,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever in the fourth quarter valued at about $188,685,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Unilever by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,960,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,019,000 after buying an additional 808,143 shares during the period. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd increased its stake in shares of Unilever by 89.6% in the fourth quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 1,480,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,655,000 after buying an additional 700,000 shares during the period. Finally, Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,484,000. 16.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Unilever Stock Performance

Unilever stock opened at $48.40 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.01. Unilever PLC has a 52 week low of $42.54 and a 52 week high of $58.16.

Unilever Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.4555 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UL shares. StockNews.com raised Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Societe Generale cut Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. DZ Bank lowered Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

