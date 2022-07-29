OmniStar Financial Group Inc. Has $930,000 Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

OmniStar Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,337 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the period. OmniStar Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $930,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Avengers Inc. increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 115.8% during the 4th quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 89.4% in the 4th quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 78.0% in the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.88% of the company’s stock.

MRK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $97.00 to $101.00 in a report on Friday. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $76.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.44.

NYSE MRK opened at $89.94 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $90.95 and its 200 day moving average is $85.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.89 and a 12 month high of $95.72. The stock has a market cap of $227.44 billion, a PE ratio of 16.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.35.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $14.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.85 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 47.86% and a net margin of 26.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. Research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.37%.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

