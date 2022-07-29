OmniStar Financial Group Inc. Sells 4,895 Shares of Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR)

OmniStar Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR – Get Rating) by 26.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,434 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 4,895 shares during the quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Continental Resources were worth $823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Continental Resources by 507.8% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 778 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in shares of Continental Resources by 165.3% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,329 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Continental Resources during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Continental Resources during the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Continental Resources during the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Institutional investors own 13.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Continental Resources alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on Continental Resources from $59.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. KeyCorp increased their target price on Continental Resources from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Continental Resources from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup lowered Continental Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Continental Resources from $97.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.81.

Continental Resources Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of CLR stock opened at $67.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.95. Continental Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.15 and a 52-week high of $75.49. The company has a market capitalization of $24.46 billion, a PE ratio of 12.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $66.44 and its 200 day moving average is $60.72.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.42. Continental Resources had a return on equity of 31.43% and a net margin of 31.63%. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 114.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Continental Resources, Inc. will post 11.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Continental Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Continental Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.40%.

Continental Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, produces, and manages crude oil, natural gas, and related products primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Continental Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.