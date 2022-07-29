Onooks (OOKS) Price Hits $0.27

Onooks (OOKS) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 29th. One Onooks coin can currently be purchased for $0.27 or 0.00001148 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Onooks has a market cap of $2.95 million and $77,487.00 worth of Onooks was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Onooks has traded down 33.9% against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $205.33 or 0.00871936 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004248 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001553 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002206 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00015652 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001724 BTC.
Onooks Coin Profile
Onooks’ total supply is 12,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,927,955 coins. The Reddit community for Onooks is https://reddit.com/r/onooks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Onooks’ official Twitter account is @onooksdev.
Onooks Coin Trading
