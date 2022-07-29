Oppenheimer Cuts Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target to $160.00

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price target lowered by Oppenheimer from $175.00 to $160.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Amazon.com’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.25 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.70 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.37 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.94 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AMZN. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $187.50 to $141.25 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued an underperform rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $250.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $163.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $197.50 to $155.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $177.52.

Amazon.com stock opened at $122.28 on Monday. Amazon.com has a 1-year low of $101.26 and a 1-year high of $188.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.51.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $116.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.52 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.60% and a net margin of 4.48%. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Amazon.com will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO David H. Clark sold 2,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total transaction of $4,924,129.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,695 shares in the company, valued at $14,522,927.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 1,181 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,262.00, for a total value of $2,671,422.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,870,622. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 2,270 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total transaction of $4,924,129.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,695 shares in the company, valued at $14,522,927.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,803 shares of company stock valued at $10,528,337 over the last ninety days. 12.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,923.1% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 27,747,428 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,947,054,000 after purchasing an additional 26,375,927 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,539.8% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 9,633,606 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,023,183,000 after acquiring an additional 9,046,135 shares during the last quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 2,050.2% during the second quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 9,448,000 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,004,228,000 after buying an additional 9,008,600 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2,197.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 8,568,862 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $910,099,000 after purchasing an additional 8,195,847 shares during the period. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 2,053.0% in the second quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 7,252,740 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $770,314,000 after buying an additional 6,915,879 shares during the last quarter. 72.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

