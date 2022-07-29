Oppenheimer Cuts Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Price Target to $118.00

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Oppenheimer from $126.00 to $118.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Fidelity National Information Services’ Q2 2022 earnings at $1.66 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.87 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.16 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.15 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.58 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on FIS. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $138.00 to $130.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Evercore ISI raised Fidelity National Information Services from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the company from $115.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued an overweight rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $129.62.

NYSE:FIS opened at $100.93 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.50. The stock has a market cap of $61.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.73. Fidelity National Information Services has a 1 year low of $85.00 and a 1 year high of $152.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.44 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 6.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 127.03%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 298.7% in the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 299 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 248.3% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 782.1% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 344 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 89.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

