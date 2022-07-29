Orcadian Energy (LON:ORCA) Sets New 12-Month Low at $29.50

Orcadian Energy Plc (LON:ORCA – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 29.50 ($0.36) and last traded at GBX 29.20 ($0.35), with a volume of 64835 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 32.50 ($0.39).

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Orcadian Energy in a research report on Thursday, June 30th.

The stock has a market cap of £20.21 million and a P/E ratio of -14.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 39.40.

Orcadian Energy PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas development company in the United Kingdom. It has four licences. The company's key asset is the 100% interest in the Pilot Field with audited proven and probable reserves of 79 million barrels. Orcadian Energy PLC was founded in 2014 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

