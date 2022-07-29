O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Sold by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System cut its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,963 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 44 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $11,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ORLY. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter worth $449,778,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 97.6% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 511,678 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $361,362,000 after buying an additional 252,747 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 45.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 747,436 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $527,862,000 after buying an additional 233,026 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 28,346.3% in the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 128,293 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $87,876,000 after buying an additional 127,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 854,314 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $603,340,000 after buying an additional 99,285 shares in the last quarter. 82.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

Insider Transactions at O’Reilly Automotive

In other news, CFO Jeremy Adam Fletcher acquired 835 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $600.00 per share, for a total transaction of $501,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,138,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Jeffrey Lynn Groves bought 175 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $572.77 per share, with a total value of $100,234.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 721 shares in the company, valued at $412,967.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeremy Adam Fletcher purchased 835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $600.00 per share, for a total transaction of $501,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,138,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Up 2.6 %

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ORLY shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $650.00 to $635.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $788.00 to $770.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. DA Davidson upgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $700.00 to $740.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Bank of America upgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $730.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $728.85.

Shares of NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $707.01 on Friday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $562.90 and a 52-week high of $748.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $638.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $658.46. The company has a market capitalization of $46.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.99.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.98 by ($0.20). O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.85% and a negative return on equity of 2,699.29%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $8.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 32.64 earnings per share for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.