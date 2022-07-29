Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

Posted by on Jul 29th, 2022

Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNKGet Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th.

Origin Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 13.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Origin Bancorp to earn $4.36 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.8%.

Origin Bancorp Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of OBNK opened at $42.74 on Friday. Origin Bancorp has a 1 year low of $36.80 and a 1 year high of $47.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 0.94.

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNKGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.04. Origin Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 34.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Origin Bancorp will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Origin Bancorp

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OBNK. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Origin Bancorp by 59.6% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Origin Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its stake in shares of Origin Bancorp by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 7,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 1,495 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Origin Bancorp by 56.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 4,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Origin Bancorp by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 159,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,740,000 after purchasing an additional 4,545 shares during the last quarter. 55.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Origin Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients in Texas, Louisiana, and Mississippi. It offers noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers commercial real estate, construction and land development, consumer, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, mortgage warehouse, residential mortgage, and paycheck protection program loans.

See Also

Dividend History for Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK)

Receive News & Ratings for Origin Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Origin Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.