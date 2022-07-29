Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th.

Origin Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 13.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Origin Bancorp to earn $4.36 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.8%.

Shares of OBNK opened at $42.74 on Friday. Origin Bancorp has a 1 year low of $36.80 and a 1 year high of $47.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 0.94.

Origin Bancorp ( NASDAQ:OBNK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.04. Origin Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 34.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Origin Bancorp will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OBNK. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Origin Bancorp by 59.6% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Origin Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its stake in shares of Origin Bancorp by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 7,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 1,495 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Origin Bancorp by 56.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 4,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Origin Bancorp by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 159,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,740,000 after purchasing an additional 4,545 shares during the last quarter. 55.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients in Texas, Louisiana, and Mississippi. It offers noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers commercial real estate, construction and land development, consumer, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, mortgage warehouse, residential mortgage, and paycheck protection program loans.

