Parachute Reaches Market Cap of $376,191.60 (PAR)

Parachute (PAR) traded up 4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 29th. One Parachute coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Parachute has traded down 16.3% against the US dollar. Parachute has a total market cap of $376,191.60 and $83,877.00 worth of Parachute was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Parachute Profile

Parachute (PAR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Parachute’s total supply is 999,628,334 coins and its circulating supply is 878,603,675 coins. The Reddit community for Parachute is /r/ParachuteToken. Parachute’s official Twitter account is @parachutetoken. The official website for Parachute is www.parachutetoken.com.

Parachute Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Parachute launched with the goal of giving people better access and integrations with their cryptocurrency. It has put DeFi tools inside one app that lives in the places where people chat. The PAR token is used throughout Parachute products to interact with DeFi applications. “

