PARSIQ Trading Down 20.9% This Week (PRQ)

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 29th. One PARSIQ coin can currently be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000706 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, PARSIQ has traded down 20.9% against the dollar. PARSIQ has a total market capitalization of $28.27 million and approximately $1.72 million worth of PARSIQ was traded on exchanges in the last day.

PARSIQ

PARSIQ Profile

PRQ is a coin. PARSIQ’s total supply is 310,256,872 coins and its circulating supply is 170,135,032 coins. The official website for PARSIQ is www.parsiq.io. PARSIQ’s official Twitter account is @parsiq_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for PARSIQ is blog.parsiq.io.

Buying and Selling PARSIQ

According to CryptoCompare, “PARSIQ Token (PRQ) is an essential piece of the PARSIQ platform that co-exists with FIAT payments for using its services. Payments within the platform that are made in PRQ tokens guarantee a discounted rate. During the first Epoch when PRQ tokens are used as payment for running Smart-Triggers users receive higher execution limits, unlock transport methods, and are able to propose features that can be added to the platform. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PARSIQ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PARSIQ should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PARSIQ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

