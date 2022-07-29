Paycore Minerals (CVE:CORE) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.77

Paycore Minerals Inc. (CVE:CORE – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.77 and last traded at C$0.77, with a volume of 5040 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.80.

Paycore Minerals Stock Up 21.3 %

The stock has a market cap of C$27.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$1.25 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.89.

Paycore Minerals Company Profile

Paycore Minerals Inc operates as a junior exploration company. The company explores for gold, lead, silver, and zinc deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the FAD property located on the Eureka-Battle Mountain trend in Nevada, the United States. The company is based in Thunder Bay, Canada.

