PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Price Target Cut to $101.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Oppenheimer from $118.00 to $101.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a maintains rating on the credit services provider’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for PayPal’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.81 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.48 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.63 EPS.

PYPL has been the subject of several other reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on PayPal from $205.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Stephens started coverage on PayPal in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. They set an equal weight rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital lowered their target price on PayPal from $212.00 to $138.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Citigroup lowered their target price on PayPal from $185.00 to $140.00 in a report on Sunday, April 24th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on PayPal from $170.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $143.16.

PayPal Stock Performance

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $85.86 on Monday. PayPal has a 1-year low of $67.58 and a 1-year high of $302.43. The company has a market capitalization of $99.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.34, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $77.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Insider Transactions at PayPal

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.04). PayPal had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 17.90%. The firm had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that PayPal will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PayPal news, Director Enrique Lores bought 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $88.13 per share, with a total value of $96,943.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,235 shares in the company, valued at $461,360.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total value of $1,259,920.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,403,500.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Enrique Lores acquired 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $88.13 per share, with a total value of $96,943.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $461,360.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of PayPal

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in PayPal by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 94,427,651 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,920,558,000 after acquiring an additional 349,411 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in PayPal by 3.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,254,181 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,050,097,000 after acquiring an additional 2,266,699 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in PayPal by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,489,371 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,766,966,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257,110 shares during the period. Comprehensive Financial Management LLC boosted its stake in PayPal by 6.7% in the first quarter. Comprehensive Financial Management LLC now owns 32,006,618 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,701,565,000 after acquiring an additional 2,018,310 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in PayPal by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,184,985 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,608,177,000 after acquiring an additional 304,806 shares during the period. 75.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PayPal Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

